Is Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift? His brother Jason pleads ignorance about rumors

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce is very famous for being the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs. He might have become even more famous this week after rumors started spreading he is dating, or at least hanging out with, pop star Taylor Swift.

Very little has been confirmed about the alleged relationship between the eight-time Pro-Bowler and too-many-to-count-time platinum recording artist, but one outlet has said the pair is "quietly hanging out" while another reports they are not officially dating.

Perhaps the only real evidence we've seen is Kelce discussing his interest in meeting Swift during a podcast recorded with his brother Jason this summer, expressing his disappointment he wasn't able to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

It was with that background that NFL Hall of Famer turned "Thursday Night Football" analyst Tony Gonzalex attempted to put on his tabloid reporter cap after the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Jason Kelce, the star center of the Eagles, joined the TNF crew after the game and was soon asked by Gonzalez if the rumors about Swift and his brother were true. The elder Kelce brother initially declined comment before pleading ignorance about Travis' apparently busy love life, which once included the dating show "Catching Kelce."

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

Jason Kelce's reaction:

"I have seen these rumors, I cannot comment ... Ever since "Catching Kelce," everybody has been infatuated with Travis' love life, so I don't really know what's going on there. I know Travis is having fun. We'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Definitely not a "no." Definitely not a "yes."

That's obviously going to do nothing to pour water on the rumors surrounding Travis and Swift, but Jason can at least say he held firm against the press.

As for Travis, his Chiefs are scheduled to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. We'll see if any reporters are feeling brave once that game is over.