Husband and wife stayed in Maui to help others despite losing home to wildfire

Carrie and Brad Kintz were among the thousands of Maui residents who lost their home or business in the devastating wildfire that struck the Hawaiian island on Aug. 8. But instead of fleeing, they chose to stay behind and to help others by boat.

Brad works as a captain for Gemini Sailing Charters, a company that takes tourists on excursions to go snorkeling, whale watching or to see sunsets. After last week’s wildfire left their West Maui neighborhood decimated, Brad and Carrie decided to use one of the Gemini boats to help evacuate others stranded in West Maui and transport goods to and from the ravaged island.

“It'll be you and me together,” Carrie told Brad, as she recalled during an interview with Yahoo News last week.

In total, thousands of Hawaiian citizens have been displaced by the intense wildfires that devastated Maui and left at least 111 people dead.

‘I don't want to just be in a ball crying’

Like many Maui residents, Brad and Carrie received little in the way of an official warning about the massive wildfire that would engulf the western coast of the island. In fact, before the blaze began to spread on Tuesday, Aug. 8, their primary focus had been securing a generator to power their home as Hurricane Dora barreled toward Hawaii.

But in a YouTube interview with storm chaser Jonathan Petramala, Brad said he was prompted to evacuate at the last minute when he learned that his neighbor, a local fire department captain, was planning to do the same.

“I'm like, well, if you're leaving, I'm leaving,” he said.

Two days later, the couple returned home to discover that their entire neighborhood had been decimated by the fire. Where their house once was, Carrie told Yahoo News over the phone, little more than ashes and debris remained.

Despite their own devastating loss, as soon as Brad and Carrie learned that the Gemini owners were willing to make one of their charter boats available to assist with rescue efforts, they jumped at the opportunity to help.

“For me, I do better when I've got a purpose,” she said. “I don't want to just be in a ball crying.”

Addressing the situation with tourists

While Gemini was transporting supplies and people to safety, some other charter boat companies have continued taking tourists on recreational excursions in the aftermath of the fire. This choice has been a point of contention among some residents of the ravaged area, and some have expressed outrage at the sight of tourists taking in Maui's beauty while search-and-rescue teams still wade through water and collapsed buildings looking for victims.

"Our community needs time to heal, grieve, and restore," Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa said on Instagram, encouraging tourists to leave the island or cancel upcoming trips.

But others, including Carrie, argue that tourism is more critical than ever for the local economy. According to Maui’s Economic Development Board, tourism generates about 80% of the island’s wealth.

Carrie said she thinks the messaging from celebrities like Mamoa that discourage tourists from coming to Maui is “going to be so detrimental to this already vulnerable community.”

“We still need tourists' dollars,” she said.

Frustration with the government

Had Carrie and Brad not followed the example of their neighbor, the fire department captain, they may not have had the foresight to leave their home before it was too late.

Though Hawaii claims to have the world’s largest system of outdoor alert sirens, the Maui Emergency Management Agency has faced criticism for failing to use the sirens to warn residents about the quickly spreading wildfires. The agency’s head, Herman Andaya, resigned last week after initially defending the decision not to use the sirens.

The latest for Carrie and Brad

Nearly two weeks after the wildfire destroyed their home, Carrie and Brad are taking shelter at an Airbnb house in Ka'anapali (just north of Lahaina) with four other families. Ever eager to help, they've taken on the daunting task of shopping at Costco for the 14 people in the house. But they're grateful to be on the receiving end of the generosity of strangers as well — a GoFundMe organized by Carrie's sister for the couple's recovery has raised over $34,000 as of Monday.