Hurricane Francine tracker: Latest forecast shows storm path heading toward Louisiana as meteorologists warn of 'life-threatening storm surge'

Francine was upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday night and is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

In their latest advisory, NHC meteorologists warned of "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds" in Louisiana.

Where is Hurricane Francine now?

According to an 8 a.m. ET advisory from the NHC:

Location: About 195 miles southwest of Morgan City, La., around an hour and a half west of New Orleans

Maximum sustained winds: 90 mph

Present movement: Northeast at 12 mph

Will Hurricane Francine hit Louisiana?

Meteorologists said Francine is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

"Francine is expected to bring storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches across southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday night," an advisory from the hurricane center warned. "This rainfall could lead to considerable flash and urban flooding."

WAFB, the Baton Rouge, La., CBS affiliate, reported that school districts across the state have canceled school on Tuesday and several will be closed on Wednesday as well.

President Biden on Tuesday approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana after Gov. Jeff Landry requested federal assistance. He had declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Watches and warnings

As of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the NHC advisory noted:

A storm surge warning was in effect for:

Cameron, La., to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Vermilion Bay, La.

Lake Maurepas, La.

Lake Pontchartrain, La.

A hurricane warning was in effect for:

The Louisiana coast from Vermilion/Cameron Line, La., eastward to Grand Isle, La.

A storm surge watch for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

Mobile Bay, Al.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for:

Louisiana coast east of Sabine Pass in Port Arthur, Texas, to Vermilion/Cameron Line, La.

East of Grand Isle, La., to Alabama/Florida border

A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning were in effect for:

Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, including the New Orleans area

In addition, the hurricane center released these projections for storm surges:

Intracoastal City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA.: 5-10 ft

Vermilion Bay, La.: 5-10 ft

Port Fourchon, La., to the mouth of the Mississippi River, La.: 4-7 ft

Mouth of the Pearl River, La to Ocean Springs, Ms.: 4-6 ft

Lake Pontchartrain, La.: 4-6 ft

Ocean Springs, Miss., to the Mississippi/Alabama Border: 3-5 ft

Cameron, LA to Intracoastal City, La.: 3-5 ft

Lake Maurepas, La.: 3-5 ft

Severe weather warnings mean the conditions are expected in an area for the next 36 hours; watches indicate the weather is expected within the next 48 hours.