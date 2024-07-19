Hulk Hogan rips shirt at RNC: 'Let Trumpamania run wild!'

Day 4 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Hulk Hogan, professional entertainer and wrestler, tears his shirt open as he speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar (Mike Segar/REUTERS)

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan used his primetime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention on Thursday to praise former President Donald Trump as a "gladiator" and his "hero."

“When they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough,” Hogan said, recalling Trump’s attempted assassination last weekend.

The ’80s wrestling icon, known for dramatically ripping off his shirt as he entered the ring, told the crowd that the “vibe was so intense” when he entered the convention hall, he felt like he was back in one.

Then, true to form, he tore off his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance cutoff T-shirt.

“Let Trumpamania run wild, brother!” shouted Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. “Let Trumpamania roll again! Let Trumpamania make America great again!”

Hogan was one of several pro wrestling and fighting figures booked by the GOP to speak on the final night of the convention. WWE co-founder Linda McMahon spoke earlier in the evening; Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), spoke right before Trump’s closing address.