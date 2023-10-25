How to watch Victor Wembanyama's first NBA game, where to stream Mavericks vs. Spurs and more

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket with Spurs guard Devin Vassell during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 117-103. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP)

The wait is over. It's finally time to see the Spurs' newest star, 7-foot-4 rookie Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, make his regular season debut. With an 8-foot wingspan and an apparent penchant for nutmegging, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick is sure to dominate headlines this season. Tonight, the 2023-24 NBA season continues with two games: the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks, and the Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs. Are you ready to see what Wembanyama can do? Here's how to watch the Mavericks vs. Spurs game tonight, plus how to watch the rest of the 2023 NBA season — with or without cable.

What channel is tonight's Spurs game on?

Tonight's game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks will air on ESPN. NBA games air nationally across TNT, ESPN and NBA TV. Games also air on local channels, and for fans who want to follow every game, NBA League Pass is a great way to catch those out-of-market games that aren't airing on your regional sports channels. Don't have cable these days? Here's how we recommend watching NBA games in 2023.

Best way to watch NBA games without cable:

2023 NBA Week 1 National TV game schedule:

All times Eastern. Looking for NBA games on your local sports channels? You can find the full NBA game schedule here.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks: 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 26

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Oct. 27

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 28

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Every way to watch the 2023 NBA season: