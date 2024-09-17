How to watch the Season 33 premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars' tonight

Dancing with the Stars is back for Season 33 this week, with a star-studded cast worth tuning in for. If it's your first time watching the show, the general gist is this: 13 celebrities from a wide range of fame backgrounds (actors, athletes, reality stars, the occasional con artist) are paired up with professional dancers. Together, the pairs compete with a new dance each week for a shot at winning the Mirrorball Trophy. This year, the Dancing with the Stars cast includes Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran of Bachelor fame, recent Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, former NBA player Dwight Howard, reality star Phaedra Parks and controversial con artist and ex-convict Anna Delvey.

This season will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, and judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli serving as judges. Are you ready to tune in? You can catch DWTS live on ABC and Disney+. The first episode premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Dancing with the Stars.

When does Dancing with the Stars come back?

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday September 17, 2024.

What time is Dancing with the Stars on?

New episodes of DWTS will air weekly at 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT.

What channel is Dancing with the Stars on?

DWTS airs live on ABC. The show also streams live on Disney+.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars live:

Is Dancing with the Stars on Disney Plus?

Yes! You can watch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars live on Disney+ as they air simultaneously on ABC. You can also catch the episodes on the platform on-demand after they air.

Who is on Dancing with the Stars this season?

This season of Dancing with the Stars has a star-studded cast that includes Bachelor and Bachelorette stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, 2024 Olympics Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik and so many more new dancers.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 cast:

Danny Amendola - former NFL player (Witney Carson)

Anna Delvey - con artist (Ezra Sosa)

Joey Graziadei - star of The Bachelor season 28 (Jenna Johnson)

Dwight Howard - former NBA player (Daniella Karagach)

Chandler Kinney - actor and singer (Brandon Armstrong)

Ilona Maher - Olympian, rugby player (Alan Bersten)

Brooks Nader - model (Gleb Savchenko)

Stephen Nedoroscik - Olympian, gymnast (Rylee Arnold)

Phaedra Parks - reality star (Val Chmerkovskiy)

Eric Roberts - actor (Britt Stewart)

Tori Spelling - actor (Pasha Pashkov)

Jenn Tran - star of The Bachelorette season 21 (Sasha Farber)

Reginald VelJohnson - actor (Emma Slater)

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 hosts:

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will host Season 33 of DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 judges:

Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are serving as judges this season on DWTS.

Every way to watch Dancing with the Stars live on TV: