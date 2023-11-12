How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles with the ball looking to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It's Week 10 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game this afternoon. The Jaguars (6-2) will be looking to keep their five-game winning streak against the 49ers (5-3) alive as they face them on the Jags home turf. The 49ers vs. Jaguars game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Jacksonville showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the 49ers vs. Jaguars game on?

Sunday afternoon's 49ers at Jags game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game today:

Where to stream the 49ers vs. Jaguars game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: