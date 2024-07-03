Here are the Democrats who've voiced concerns about Biden's candidacy following debate debacle

FILE - President Joe Biden looks on at a campaign rally in Raleigh, N.C., June 28, 2024. If President Biden successfully resists some extraordinary calls in the media to abandon his reelection effort following last week's debate, he may reflect on the moment MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski looked into the camera Monday, July 1, to begin a 15-minute essay of support. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File) (Matt Kelley/AP)

In the week since his dismal performance in the first televised debate of the 2024 presidential election, President Biden has remained defiant in the face of growing concern about his fitness for reelection.

But his efforts to reassure voters of his ability to beat former President Donald Trump a second time have done little to suppress the mounting pressure from his party and a volley of pundits for him to reconsider his candidacy.

A string of editorials from mainstream news outlets calling for Biden to suspend his reelection campaign have been followed by reports like one published by the New York Times on Tuesday about Biden's "increasingly common and worrisome" mental "lapses." On Wednesday, Bloomberg Government reported that "dozens of Democratic lawmakers are considering signing a letter demanding President Joe Biden withdraw from the race," citing "a senior party official."

So far, just one Democratic lawmaker — Rep. Lloyd Doggett, of Texas — has publicly called for Biden to drop out of the race. But a growing number are publicly voicing concerns about his ability to take on Trump come November — including some like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Rep. James Clyburn, who quickly came to Biden's defense over the weekend .

Biden, meanwhile, has shown no signs of backing down. He plans to sit down for his first post-debate interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos on Friday, followed by campaign events in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Yahoo News has compiled a running list of all the Democrats who have publicly expressed concerns about Biden continuing his campaign in the wake of the debate. Check back here as this article will be continually updated.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Perez stopped short of officially calling on Biden to drop out in an interview with an ABC affiliate on July 3. The Washington congresswoman said, "The truth, I think, is that Biden is going to lose to Trump. … I think the damage has been done by that debate."

Rep. Summer Lee

CBS News reported that during a radio interview, Lee said “the vice president is the obvious choice” for the nominee should Biden decide to drop out.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) on the radio, per @MacFarlaneNews:



"Maybe folks don’t want to hear, but we have timing that is running out. Time is not on our side. We have a few months to do a monumental task. It’s not cheap and it’s not easy. If our president decides this is not a… — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 3, 2024

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster

Kuster, who is the chair of the New Democrat Coalition , told CNN on July 3 that she has "conveyed concerns" to the White House and the Biden campaign.

“In order to respond to our constituents’ concerns, we need to demonstrate that the president is fit not just for the job, but for the campaign,” she said. “They [the insurrectionists] almost killed me on Jan. 6. The stakes are very high. I’m trying to save our democracy.”

.@RepAnnieKuster tells me: “Joe Biden has always done the right thing for his country, so that’s why I expect that this will get resolved.”



Kuster, who is retiring, leads the New Dems, a group of over 100 mostly moderates including many frontliners.



“I have conveyed concerns to… — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 3, 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

While Pelosi was a vocal supporter of Biden over the weekend, during a July 2 interview with MSNBC she pulled back slightly, saying, “I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?’…of both candidates.”

Rep. Jim Clyburn

Like Pelosi, Cylburn seemed to soften his previous stance on Biden continuing to run in an interview with MSNBC.

“I will support [Harris] if [Biden] were to step aside,” he said.

"No. This party should not, in any way, do anything to work around Ms. Harris. We should do everything we can to bolster her whether she's in second place or at the top of the ticket."



WATCH: Rep. Clyburn defends VP Harris role in the Democratic party. pic.twitter.com/IBjn9FJ9Jh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 2, 2024

Former Obama official and former mayor of San Antonio, Julián Castro

Castro told MSNBC on Tuesday that, “there are strong options out there for Democrats — we have a lot of stable folks that I think could do a better job, including Vice President Harris.”

'Another Democrat would have a better shot' at beating Trump than Biden: Castro



President Biden has been facing growing concern from Democrats about his age and wellbeing since the debate.



Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro joins Chris Jansing to share their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/TY3uHAm83u — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) July 2, 2024

Rep. Jared Golden

In an opinion piece published in a local Maine paper titled "Donald Trump is going to win the election and democracy will be just fine," Golden said he was not surprised by Biden's debate performance.

“The outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don’t plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that,” Golden wrote. He added that he did not plan to vote for Trump. “Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system.”

Sen. Peter Welch

In an interview with Semafor , Welch criticized the Biden campaign's "dismissive" attitude regarding his debate performance.

“Passivity is not the response that is going to work for us. We all have to be self-conscious,” he said. “We all have to be acutely aware that our obligation is to the country, even more than the party. That’s the obligation we have — what’s best for the country.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell

"One interview isn't going to fix this," Dingell said in an interview with CNN . "I think the campaign's got to listen to people. And by the way, I think the campaign needs to listen to us."

Rep. Mike Quigley

Quigley reiterated to CNN on July 2 that it’s ultimately up to Biden if he wants to drop out but that he hopes Biden recognizes his nomination could potentially negatively impact other races.

“This decision not only impacts who’s going to serve in the White House the next four years, but who’s going to serve in the Senate, who’s going to serve in the house, and it’ll have implications for decades to come,” Quigley said. “I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts not just his race, but all the other races that are coming in November.”

.@RepMikeQuigley on @JoeBiden's possible replacement: "It's his decision. I just want him to appreciate at this time just how much it impacts not just his race, but all of the other races coming in November ... it wasn't just a horrible night." pic.twitter.com/nHHKHKBYyq — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) July 2, 2024

Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Doggett was the first Democrat in office to publicly call for Biden to drop out. In a statement, which circulated on X on July 2, Doggett said Biden's debate performance did not reassure voters and Biden "failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump's lies."

First Dem to call for Biden to withdraw 🔔 pic.twitter.com/ft5m3YLXUs — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) July 2, 2024

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

In a July 1 interview with CBS affiliate WPRI, Whitehouse said he was “pretty horrified” after watching the debate.

“I have never seen that happen before,” he said about Biden’s performance. “I think people want to make sure that this is a campaign that’s ready to go and win, that the president and his team are being candid with us about his condition, that this was a real anomaly and not just the way he is these days.”

Dem Sen. Whitehouse w/ tough comments about Biden’s debate.

"I think like a lot of people I was pretty horrified"

“People want to make sure that…the president and his team are being candid about his condition that this was a real anomaly and not just the way he is these days." pic.twitter.com/m1u27dSf6o — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 1, 2024

Former Rep. Tim Ryan

Ryan published an opinion piece for Newsweek on July 1 that called for Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic nominee.

“We have to rip the band aid off! Too much is at stake,” Ryan wrote in an X post linking out to his article. “It’s time!”