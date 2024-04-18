Haley and Hanna Cavinder are returning to Miami for one final college basketball season

FILE - Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate following a second-round college basketball game against Indiana in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. Haley Cavinder announced her return to Miami on Friday, April 18, 2024, one day after twin sister Hanna said she was going back to the Hurricanes. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings/AP)

After the Cavinder twins took a year off from women's college basketball, the sisters are returning to Miami for their final year of eligibility.

Haley Cavinder had initially entered the transfer portal and committed to play next season at TCU. But after Hanna Cavinder announced she would play at Miami next season, Haley said she was returning to Coral Gables as well.

"Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I've decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year," Haley Cavinder posted on social media.

"There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my twin sister," she added. "Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited for this upcoming season and can't wait to play at the U."

The Cavinder twins, both guards, last played for the Hurricanes during the 2022-23 season. Haley averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 40 percent on three-pointers. Hanna compiled 3.8 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

During their lone season at Miami, the Hurricanes advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA women's tournament, where they lost to eventual national champion LSU.

WWE showing The Cavinder Twins even though they haven’t made their NXT debut yet is telling, IMO.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f3eHgFyrLl — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) July 22, 2023

After that season, the Cavinders left Miami, apparently looking to capitalize on their TikTok popularity (where they have 4.5 million followers) and NIL success with companies including Boost Mobile, Champs Sports, Crocs and Venmo.

But their NIL deal with WWE drew the most attention. The sisters appeared at many WWE events, posing with the promotion's star performers. It was never clear whether or not they were preparing for careers in the wrestling ring, but that did not develop.

Prior to playing at Miami, the Cavinder sisters played three seasons at Fresno State. Haley averaged 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while Hanna totaled 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.