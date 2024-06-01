A guide to 'Love Island' in 2024: How to watch the UK and US versions, where to stream past seasons and more

The weather, and your television set, is about to start heating up. It's not just almost summer time — it's almost Love Island time! The steamy reality series that started in the UK has become a global phenomenon, with sexy singles from all across the world signing up for a season at the villa. Love Island UK, the show that started it all, is back with Series 11 — or Season 11 for those US fans — this Monday, June 3. Love Island USA will drop the following Tuesday, June 11. Are you ready to dive into the notoriously prolific reality series? There will be new episodes up to six nights a week this summer, so get ready to start streaming. Here's your guide to Love Island in summer 2024.

When does Love Island start?

Love Island kicks off the summer season with the UK series first, which premieres this Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. BST (that's 4 p.m. ET for US viewers, in case you plan on tuning in live with a VPN)

Season 6 of Love Island USA will drop its first episodes the following week on Tuesday, June 11.

What channel is Love Island on in the US?

Unlike its UK counterpart, which is broadcast in the UK on ITV2 and streams live on ITVX (and on a delay on Hulu for those in the US) Love Island USA only streams exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch Love Island (US) without cable:

How to watch Love Island (UK) in the US:

What’s the difference between Love Island UK and Love Island USA?

Love Island USA is a spinoff of the smash hit UK reality show. The main difference — beyond hosts, contestants, and the amount of prize money the winning couple is awarded — is which accents you'd like to hear as contestants get their chat on around the bonfire at the villa.

Love Island host 2024:

Love Island USA is getting a new host for Season 6. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will take over hosting duties from Modern Family's Sarah Hyland.

In the UK, Maya Jama is back for Series 11 of Love Island.

How many weeks does Love Island last?

For Love Island USA, new episodes will drop six days a week on Peacock starting June 11, 2024. Last season had 37 episodes over a six week period, and this season is anticipated to follow the same format.

The UK series typically lasts eight weeks, but ITV has yet to confirm the exact duration of the show this season.

Where to watch past seasons of Love Island UK

You can stream every season of Love Island UK, Love Island All Stars, Love Island Aftersun, Love Island Games, Love Island Australia and all the Love Island reunions free on ITVX in the UK. If you’re watching from outside of the UK, you’ll need the help of a VPN.

Where to watch past seasons of Love Island USA:

You can also catch all of Love Island USA in the UK on ITVX. So if you don’t want to pay for Peacock or Hulu, and you definitely want to watch the UK series anyway, a VPN + free ITVX account may be your best (and cheapest) option.