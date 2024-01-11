Grizzlies' Vince Williams signs deal with most guaranteed money for player on two-way contract

Vince Williams Jr. Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) shoots and sinks a 3-point basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Vince Williams Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a contract extension with the most guaranteed money ever given to a player who was on a two-way deal.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Williams had signed a three-year, $7.9-million contract, which included an option for a fourth year.

Since being taken with the 47th-overall pick out of VCU a year ago, Williams has transformed into one of the NBA's better wing defenders. And he has done so with Memphis missing star center Steven Adams for parts of last season and this year.

Williams is averaging 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

In a corresponding move, the Grizzlies released center Bismack Biyombo, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that its possible the veteran is brought back.

Before being waived, Biyombo was averaging 5.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Memphis is 14-23 and sit at fourth in the Southwest Division. The Grizzlies are currently on a three-game winning streak.