Grizzlies star Ja Morant to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Ja Morant's season is over.
The Memphis Grizzlies star is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced on Monday night. Morant apparently sustained a subluxation in his right shoulder during practice on Saturday.
The @memgrizz announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/Cr7xKj1Wm4— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 9, 2024
Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in nine games for the Grizzlies this season.
