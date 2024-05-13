Great Osobor announces transfer to Washington, where $2M in NIL is reportedly waiting for him

TCU v Utah State INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Great Osobor #1 of the Utah State Aggies takes a foul shot during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Great Osobor, formerly of Utah State and Montana State, announced Monday that he is transferring to Washington. He revealed the news to ESPN, then posted several celebratory photos on Instagram.

"I would like to thank God for putting me in this position," Osobor said via ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Washington will allow me to maximize my potential as a player in my final year of college basketball. Coach [Danny] Sprinkle has been with me every step of the way since I came from England, and I cannot wait to help the Huskies get back to the NCAA tournament."

Osobor, 21, was the top player available in the transfer portal. According to ESPN, he arrives in Seattle with $2 million in NIL deals waiting for him, which will allow Osobor to make what Givony called "life-altering money" to help his father, a taxi driver, his mother, an elderly caregiver, and two siblings.

"It's a blessing to be put in the position I am in now, and I look forward to using my platform to proudly represent my family and be a role model to my two younger sisters," Osobor told ESPN.

Osobor, who is in his final year of eligibility, attended high school at Myerscough College in Bilsborrow, England (which are real places and not Harry Potter locations), then headed off to Montana State in 2021. He spent two years playing under head coach Danny Sprinkle, and chose to follow Sprinkle when he was hired to be Utah State's new head coach in 2023.

It was at Utah State that Osobor took a great leap forward. He improved his numbers across the board, averaging 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game over the 2023-2024 season.

After following Sprinkle to Utah, Osobor is following his head coach one more time to Washington. He reportedly had similar deals on the table from Louisville and Texas Tech, but Sprinkle is the one thing those schools couldn't offer.

Osobor isn't the only one following Sprinkle from Utah to Washington. Xavier Bishop, who played alongside Osobor in Montana, is featured on one of the photographs Osobor posted on Instagram. Bishop was hired by Sprinkle last year as graduate manager for the Utah State men's basketball staff, but the giant W medallion he's wearing in the photo with Osobor and Sprinkle appears to indicate he's leaving to join Sprinkle's staff in Washington.