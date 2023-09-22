Gov. Murphy and other New Jersey Democrats call on Sen. Menendez to resign over bribery charges

Robert Menendez U.S. Sen Robert Menendez, center, speaks at a firehouse in Union Beach, N.J. on Oct. 29, 2018, the 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, as New Jersey Gov. Phil Muprhy listens. Menendez, a Democrat, was indicted on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on bribery charges that he called unfounded. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (Wayne Parry/AP)

Democratic officials in New Jersey wasted little time Friday in calling for Sen. Robert Menendez to resign following his indictment earlier in the day on allegations that he and his wife had accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.

The powerful head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez announced Friday that he would temporarily step down from that post after the indictment revealed that prosecutors alleged he had received cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, a luxury vehicle and other bribes in exchange for his influence in Washington.

While Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Menendez’s decision to temporarily step down from the Foreign Relations Committee as his case was decided in court, many New Jersey Democrats went further. Here’s a roundup.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

"The allegations in the indictment against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing," Murphy said in a statement Friday, HuffPost reported . "These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system. Under our legal system, Senator Menendez and the other defendants have not been found guilty and will have the ability to present evidence disputing these charges, and we must respect the process. However, the alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state. Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation."

Rep. Mikie Sherrill

In a statement posted to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Sherrill added her voice to those calling for Menendez to resign.

These are serious allegations against Senator Menendez and if proven true, there is no room for this kind of conduct in public service.



Today is a sad day for New Jersey and I believe it’s in the best interest of our state that Senator Menendez resign. — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) September 22, 2023

Rep. Andy Kim

"I don't have confidence that the Senator has the ability to properly focus on our state and its people while addressing such a significant legal matter," Kim said in a statement, Insider reported . "He should step down."

Democratic state party chair LeRoy Jones Jr.

In a statement, Jones Jr. said Menendez should resign "to make sure that our party is able to keep its focus on the critical upcoming state legislative elections in November," Politico reported .

New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari

"The allegations laid out in today's indictment are alarming, and they raise serious questions about the Senator's ability to continue to serve," Scutari said in a statement reported by ABC News . "I strongly believe that all Americans deserve the presumption of innocence and the ability to fully defend themselves. Due to the severity of the charges brought against him today, I believe Senator Menendez must resign from office to pursue his defense and allow our state and our nation to move forward."

Democratic House candidate Sue Altman

Sue Altman, who is running for Congress in New Jersey's 7th district, described the latest Menendez indictment as "extensive and damning," Axios reported , adding that he "should resign."

Sen. Cory Booker

One of Menendez’s staunch defenders in 2015, when Menendez was indicted on separate bribery allegations, Booker remained silent Friday about the latest charges to be filed against his fellow New Jersey senator.