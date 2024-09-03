GoFundMe benefiting pregnant wife of Matthew Gaudreau has raised over $500K

Johnny Gaudreau A memorial is set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. Gaudreau, along with his brother Matthew, was fatally struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle on Thursday. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) (Joe Maiorana/AP)

A GoFundMe to support the widow of Matthew Gaudreau is nearing $600,000 days after the former hockey player, along with his brother, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau, were killed by an alleged drunk driver while biking in New Jersey.

Matthew Gaudreau was 29 years old. Johnny Gaudreau was 31.

Madeline Gaudreau is currently expecting the couple's first child in December, which they had already named Tripp. The fundraiser was started by Madeline's sister, Holland Korbitz, and has seen over 8,000 people make donations, including current and former NHL players Matt Duchene, Artemi Panarin, Victor Hedman, and Pekka Rinne, among many others.

"Although no amount of money can ease the pain of loss, your support on any level will help take some of the financial weight off the Gaudreau family as they navigate this journey," Korbitz wrote.

The Gaudreaus were in New Jersey to attend their sister's wedding, which was supposed to take place on Friday. The brothers were to serve as groomsmen, while their other sister was going to be the maid of honor.

"I have no words. I just miss you," Madeline Gaudreau wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I don't know my life without you. I have never experienced a pain like this. I am so blessed you chose me to be your wife. To love me.

"You are the best thing about me. I know you are watching down in just as much pain as I am looking up. I will keep going for you and our son. I love you so much Matthew."

Matthew Gaudreau played four years at Boston College before moving on to a professional career that lasted five seasons. He then was hired as head hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School where the brothers both played before college.

According to police, Gaudreau and his brother were struck by an SUV attempting to pass two other vehicles. The driver of the SUV, Sean Higgins, reportedly had "a strong odor" of alcohol on his breath and allegedly failed a sobriety test at the scene. He was charged with two counts of death by auto and is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility while the accident is under investigation.