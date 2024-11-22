Giants release Daniel Jones after QB requested to move on following benching

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 20-15. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Daniel Jones has been released by the New York Giants, the team announced on Friday.

One day after the quarterback read an emotional statement before his media session that was basically a goodbye to the organization and fans, Giants owner John Mara said in a statement that Jones came to him and asked to be released.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out.

"We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Jones will technically be placed on waivers, but considering his contract he will end up becoming an unrestricted free agent. He was in the second year of a four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in March 2023. There was no guaranteed money remaining after this season and once Jones clears waivers and is released, the Giants will take on $47.1 million in dead salary cap space this season and $22.2 million in 2025, according to Spotrac. They will also pay out his entire $35.5M salary.

The move will also free up $19.4 million in salary cap space for next season.

This was the inevitable conclusion after Jones spent parts of Thursday's practice working with the scout team, even lining up at safety during a walkthrough. The sixth-year quarterback was benched this week by head coach Brian Daboll in favor of Tommy DeVito, and before taking questions from reporters Jones read a prepared statement that sounded like a goodbye to the organization.

"There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those," Jones said. "I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation."

The Giants drafted Jones No. 6 overall in 2019 as the replacement for Eli Manning. In six seasons as the Giants starter, Jones went 22-44-1 with one season with a winning record and one playoff appearance — both came in 2022. He recorded 70 career touchdown passes and 47 interceptions, as well as 26 fumbles lost, and was also sacked 208 times in 70 games.