Georgia vs. Alabama: How to watch the SEC Championship Game today

Ole Miss v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: UGA mascot, Hairy Dawg reacts during the second half of the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for conference championship weekend, including the SEC Championship Game. This year, the Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) face off for the SEC title. The back-to-back champion Georgia Bulldogs will seek to become back-to-back SEC champions, and the odds are currently in their favor . Are you ready for the No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama match? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia vs. Alabama, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 14 of college football.

How to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game:

Date: Saturday, Dec.2

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Game: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Georgia vs. Alabama game?

The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide face off this Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Georgia vs. Alabama game on?

Saturday's Georgia vs. Alabama game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

Week 14 College football games:

Friday, Dec. 1

New Mexico State at No. 24 Liberty (CUSA Championship Game) | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon (Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas) | 8 p.m. | ABC

Saturday, Dec. 2

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC

Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo (MAC Championship Game in Detroit) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Richmond at Albany (FCS Second Round) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at Villanova (FCS Second Round) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Furman (FCS Second Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at South Dakota (FCS Second Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at South Dakota State (FCS Second Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Boise State vs. UNLV (Mountain West Championship Game in Las Vegas) | 3 p.m. | FOX

North Dakota State at Montana State (FCS Second Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama (SEC Championship Game in Atlanta) | 4 p.m. | CBS

SMU at No. 22 Tulane (AAC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ABC

Appalachian State at Troy (Sun Belt Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M (SWAC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville (ACC Championship Game in Charlotte) | 8 p.m. | ABC

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa (Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis) | 8 p.m. | FOX

Delaware at Montana (FCS Second Round) | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Idaho (FCS Second Round) | 10 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPN+

