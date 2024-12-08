Georgia claims SEC championship in overtime over Texas, but loses Carson Beck to injury

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Trey Moore #8 of the Texas Longhorns tackles Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs for a fumble during the second quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

ATLANTA—So it turns out conference championships between two playoff-bound teams still have a whole lot of signficance ... especially if one of those teams looks very different after the game than it did before.

A year ago almost to the day, the college football world learned that sometimes, undefeated isn’t good enough to make the playoffs, if you lose your starting quarterback along the way. Georgia isn’t undefeated, not even close, and the Bulldogs also lost Carson Beck, their starting quarterback, in the SEC championship. How will Beck's injury affect Georgia's playoff possibilities going forward?

Georgia eliminated any need for a CFP selection committee judgment call by winning the SEC championship 22-19 in overtime over an overmatched and mistake-prone Texas. While it's unlikely Georgia will fall out of a No. 2 seed thanks to its strength of schedule, it's possible. And it's still an open question as to just how injured Beck is.

Beck was injured on the final play of the first half, a chaotic sack-and-fumble that very nearly ended up as a Texas touchdown. Beck remained prone on the field for several seconds after taking the sack:

A whole lot happened on the final play of the first half. pic.twitter.com/KbTz6SV8wp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2024

At the conclusion of halftime, three Georgia quarterbacks began warming up on the sideline, and none of them were Beck. Backup Gunner Stockton got the nod, and he immediately led a motivated Georgia offense to the first touchdown scored by either team on the afternoon. Later in the third quarter, Stockton again guided the Bulldogs deep into Texas territory, and Georgia extended its lead to 13-6 with a field goal in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Texas, for its part, faced two foes on Saturday: Georgia, and its own repeated mistakes and penalties. Texas penalties kept Georgia in the game the first half, negating two interceptions and a made field goal. Texas errors, including two missed field goals, gave hope to the Georgia sideline and motivation to the overwhelmingly pro-Georgia crowd in Atlanta.

And then came the fourth quarter, and these two teams remembered that they were playing for the championship of the mighty Southeastern Conference. Texas struck first, evening the score at 13 on a Quinn Ewers dart to DeAndre Moore for 41 yards and a touchdown:

DeAndre Moore Jr with the TD and Texas retakes the lead! pic.twitter.com/e2NI9UObh4 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024

On its very next drive, Georgia executed a flawless, gutsy fake punt on fourth-and-5, catching the Longhorn defense napping with an end-around run for nine yards. Twice on the drive, Georgia fumbled the ball, and twice recovered its own fumble. Georgia controlled the ball for 9:22 of the fourth quarter, covering 72 yards in 16 plays, but couldn't quite punch in the ball, and had to settle for a go-ahead field goal to put the score at 16-13.

So that put the ball in Ewers' hands with 4:32 remaining and the SEC championship on the line ... and Ewers promptly threw the ball straight into the hands of Georgia's Daylen Everette. That marked Everette's second interception of Ewers on the afternoon, and gave Stockton the opportunity to bleed clock.

But then Stockton's inexperience showed, to devastating effect. On a broken play, he heaved up a pass toward the Texas sideline that ended up in the hands of Texas' Jahdae Barron. That gave Ewers another chance to prove himself. He came through with a clutch 4th-and-4 conversion with just over a minute left in the game, and his end-zone pass to Ryan Wingo drew a critical pass-interference call on Georgia that put the ball at the Georgia 14 with 35 seconds remaining.

Ewers couldn't put the ball into the end zone, and that meant Texas' fate would rely on the foot of kicker Bert Auburn, who had missed twice already. His 36-yard attempt flew true, tying the game at 16 with 18 seconds remaining.

In overtime, Texas took the ball first. Ewers misfired on pass after end-zone pass, and again the Longhorns had to settle for a field goal attempt. Again, Auburn converted, this time from 27 yards out, to give the Longhorns a 19-16 lead.

That put the ball in Stockton's hands again. After guiding the Bulldogs down to the Texas 12, he took off and ran the ball himself, taking a vicious, helmet-loosening hit from Texas' Andrew Mukuba at the 4-yard line. One play later, Trevor Etienne forced his way into the end zone for a 22-19 Georgia victory.

The question now facing Georgia is how injured Beck is, and what effect that might have on the perception of the Bulldogs. Injuries and speculative effects shouldn’t impact a school’s seeding … but as 2023 showed, injuries can negate an entire season’s work in the eyes of the CFP selection committee.

Last year, Florida State finished the regular season undefeated and won the ACC championship despite the fact that they lost quarterback Jordan Travis to season-ending injury along the way. When selecting the members of the four-team bracket, the College Football Playoff selection committee decided that Travis’ absence made Florida State a materially worse team, and selected Alabama for the fourth seed instead.

Georgia didn’t suffer an immediate quality dropoff after Beck left the game; indeed, the Bulldogs looked far sharper in the third quarter around Stockton than they had all first half around Beck. But the late fourth-quarter interception was a brutal blow that allowed Texas to tie the game and force overtime. Fortunately for Georgia and Stockton—and unlike last week's eight-overtime victory against Georgia Tech—the Bulldogs only needed one overtime period to erase that mistake and claim the SEC title.