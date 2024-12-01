George Pickens' finger-gun penalty short circuits would-be Steelers scoring drive vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 01: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

George Pickens put the Steelers in the red zone Sunday on a pass from Russell Wilson.

He promptly took them out with a celebration penalty on a drive that stalled out and came up scoreless on a blocked field goal.

The penalty was Pickens' second of the day for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both penalties drew admonishment from Steelers right tackle Broderick Jones.

Pickens' second penalty took place on Pittsburgh's first possession of the second half. With the Steelers leading, 27-21, Pickens caught a deep ball from Wilson down the right sideline on second-and-7. The 36-yard gain put Pittsburgh at the Cincinnati 13-yard line.

But his post-play celebration made for an easy penalty call from the refs. Pickens raised his right hand with two fingers extended in a finger gun directed toward the end-zone stands in Cincinnati. Pickens was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, a 15-yard penalty that backed the Steelers up to the 28-yard line.

George Pickens called for another unsportsmanlike conduct for this celebration. #steelers pic.twitter.com/G8yBc6yYZe — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 1, 2024

After the penalty, Jones pulled Pickens to the side to have a word with him.

The Steelers didn't pick up a first down from there. They instead gained five yards and settled for a field-goal attempt by Chris Boswell. Cincinnati blocked the kick, and the Steelers came up scoreless after initially advancing to the Bengals 13-yard line on Pickens' big gain.

Pickens is fortunate that the penalty didn't result in an ejection. He was previously flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first quarter and given a warning.

That penalty also came after a big gain that resulted in a Steelers first down. Pickens caught a pass on a crossing route on third-and-8 for a 21-yard gain to the Cincinnati 47-yard line. After the play, Pickens dropped the ball directly into the face of Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, whom Pickens beat on the play and was lying face up on the turf.

George Pickens called for unsportsmanlike conduct on this. No Fun League continues. #steelers pic.twitter.com/Gy4qMcP2ur — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 1, 2024

The ball drop drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for what officials ruled as taunting.

The taunting designation came with a warning that Pickens would be ejected for another infraction. Fortunately for Pickens, officials didn't deem his second unsportsmanlike penalty as taunting, and he remained in the game.

Like with his second penalty, Pickens' first prompted Jones to pull him to the side to share some words. On this drive, the Steelers eventually scored a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

Officials previously declined to flag Pickens for a celebration on Pittsburgh's first score of the day. On that one, Pickens took a screen pass from Wilson 17 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. After the score, Pickens punted the ball into the stands.

Screen to Pickens and a TD and a punt by George #Steelers pic.twitter.com/YXtoMCtUHJ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 1, 2024

It all added up to the full Pickett experience, complete with big, game-changing plays and avoidable post-play mistakes that cost his team.