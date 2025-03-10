Free Agency Grades: Darnold to Seattle, Fields to the Jets, Adams to LA! | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Join hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon on Football 301 as they dive into the whirlwind of NFL free agency madness. In this episode, they tackle the big trades of the weekend, including Geno Smith heading to the Raiders and DK Metcalf's move to the Steelers, dissecting the implications for each team. Nate and Matt also explore the intriguing signings of Sam Darnold and Justin Fields, evaluating how they'll impact the Seahawks and the Jets, respectively. Their expert insights provide a fresh perspective on how these moves could shake up the league. Don't miss their take on the Rams' strategic addition of Davante Adams. Click play to uncover all the action, and remember to like, comment, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts for more in-depth analyses!

(4:00) - Seahawks trade Geno & DK, sign Sam Darnold

(29:45) - Jets sign Justin Fields

(34:50) - Rams sign Davante Adams

(44:15) - Commanders trade for Laremy Tunsil

(50:30) - Lightning round grades: Patriots, Bucs & more

