Former NFL QB Jay Cutler reportedly arrested for DUI, gun possession

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Former quarterback of the Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested for driving under the influence in Franklin, Tennessee on Thursday night, according to WSMV 4 and NBC Chicago.

Cutler, 41, was reportedly taken into custody and charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

After being booked into Williamson County Jail, Cutler was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Cutler was the No. 11 overall draft pick out of Vanderbilt by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He played 12 years in the NFL with the Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. He retired after the 2017 season.

