Former Houston Astros prospect Ronny García dies in traffic accident at 24

Former Houston Astros pitching prospect Ronny García and his father were killed in a traffic accident, according to Héctor Gómez. The incident involved two motorcycles on the Las Galeras-Samaná highway in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

García was 24 years old.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CjoErDe6EC — Houston Astros (@astros) April 20, 2024

After joining the Astros' organization in 2016 as a 16-year-old international signing, García pitched across their system in the Florida Complex League and Class-A. He recorded nine wins and 14 saves in 122 total appearances with 200 strikeouts in 186.2 innings..

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ronny García," wrote the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, a Carolina League team and the a Single-A affiliate of the Astros in a statement. "Ronny spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, always carrying a smile around the ballpark. He was a talented pitcher and a beloved teammate. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

García had recently signed with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League in February ahead of the 2024 season.