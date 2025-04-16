Former FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza dead after reportedly falling from his apartment building in China

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 04: Aaron Boupendza #9 of FC Cincinnati controls the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium on October 04, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Former FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza died Wednesday. He was 28.

Boupendza's death was confirmed by his former team, who called Boupendza "a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family."

We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China.



Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who… pic.twitter.com/QvZaOsGDzv — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) April 16, 2025

Boupendza died after reportedly falling out of his 11th story apartment in China, according to a statement from the Gabonese Football Federation. Boupendza was playing for Zhejiang Professional FC at the time of his death. He appeared in the team's 3-2 loss to Shanghai Shenhua on Saturday, picking up an assist in the defeat.

Officials are investigating the nature of Boupendza's death.

Boupendza, who was born in Gabon, joined FC Cincinnati in 2023. He appeared in 24 games with the club between 2023 and 2024, scoring seven goals and picking up one assist. Boupendza missed time in 2024 after breaking his jaw in an off-field incident in April. Boupendza reportedly broke his jaw after getting into a fight with a professional boxer outside a bar, according to The Athletic.

That August, FC Cincinnati terminated Boupendza's contract with the team.

Boupendza briefly spent time with the Romanian club Rapid Bucuresti after leaving FC Cincinnati. He signed a deal to play for Zhejiang in February.