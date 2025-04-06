Final Four: Houston rallies to stun Duke, advance to national title game vs. Florida

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: J'Wan Roberts #13 of the Houston Cougars reacts during the first half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For 30 minutes on Saturday, Duke looked well on its way to the national title game and a chance to cap Cooper Flagg's historic season with a championship.

But Houston had other ideas. The Cougars reeled off a 10-0 run late in the second half to cut a 59-45 deficit to four points. It then ended the game with a 15-3 flurry to secure a 70-67 stunner and advance to Monday's national title game against Florida.

Duke appeared to be in control with a 67-61 lead and possession of the ball with 1:14 remaining. But a missed Kon Knueppel layup led to an Emmanuel Sharp 3-pointer on the other end that cut Duke's lead to 67-64 with 33 seconds left.

IT’S A ONE POSSESSION GAME 👀 pic.twitter.com/ftAVDBeJS2 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 6, 2025

Houston then forced a turnover on an inbounds pass under its basket, leading to a Joeph Tugler dunk that cut Duke's lead to 67-66.

INSANE FINISH IN THE WORKS IN SAN ANTONIO!



HOUSTON NOW HAS THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/lEBkh7Qe4u — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 6, 2025

Duke's Tyrese Proctor then missed the front end of a one-and-one on the other end, and Cooper Flagg got whistled for a loose ball foul on the rebound, sending J'Wan Roberts to the free throw line with chance to take the lead. He hit both shots to give Houston a 68-67 lead with 19.6 remaining, capping a 13-3 run.

Flagg had a look at a go-ahead jumper on Duke's next possession. But it bounced off the front of the rim. Mylik Wilson secured the rebound for Houston. Duke fouled L.J. with 3.7 seconds remaining, and he hit both free throws on the other end to ice the Houston win.