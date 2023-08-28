FIBA World Cup: United States cruises past Greece with balanced effort; Luka Dončić scores 34 points in Slovenia's blowout win

Greece v USA: Group C - FIBA Basketball World Cup MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Jalen Brunson #11 of USA drives to the basket against Georgios Papagiannis #14 of Greece during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between Greece and United States at Mall of Asia Arena on August 28, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

The United States booked its ticket to the second round of the FIBA with a 28-point win over Greece on Monday. The Americans took a 23-19 lead after the first quarter and never relented in the easy 108-81 win.

More interesting than the win, perhaps, was the balanced performance by the entire group. All but one of the team's 12 players saw at least 13 minutes of action and nine scored at least six points.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves led the team with 15 points in 17 minutes of work, while New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 13 each. Knicks guard Josh Hart added a game-high 11 rebounds as well.

The team shot efficiently as well with a 67% field goal percentage on 2-point attempts and 42% from 3-point range.

With not much competition from the Greeks, the U.S. could afford to give some of its role players more time on the court. Head coach Steve Kerr leaned on his starters in Saturday's win over New Zealand and the help of Paolo Banchero off the bench, but back-ups like Reaves, Hart, Tyrese Haliburton and Bobby Portis saw extended action with the lead and the game safely in hand for the Americans.

Dončić powers Slovenia past Georgia

Luka Dončić put on a vintage performance Monday during Slovenia's 88-67 win over Georgia in the FIBA World Cup. The Dallas Mavericks star scored a game-high 34 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to power his country to the top of its group.

Slovenia opened up hot with a 14-2 lead in the first four minutes. But Georgia returned fire with a 15-2 run to end the first quarter with a slim lead. Both teams battled back-and-forth throughout the second half before a Slovenia closed out the first half with a 45-33 lead.

Dončić played well consistently throughout the contest but took over in the third as Slovenia continued to pull away. He scored 10 points with five rebounds in two assists as Slovenia entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead.

Slovenia went on a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter to build a near-insurmountable lead it never relinquished in the 21-point win.

Dončić and his fellow countrymen face Cape Verde in their final group stage match. Cape Verde is the smallest nation to play in the FIBA World Cup and won its first game ever against Venezuela earlier Monday.

No Jokić, no problem for Serbia

Serbia continued its dominance Monday with a past Puerto Rico with a 94-77 win. NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić already announced in July he would miss the FIFA World Cup after he led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first title.

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović led Serbia with 17 points each. Jović tallied 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter and hit 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He added three rebounds and four assists. Bogdanović, meanwhile, had five rebounds and five assists.

Nikola Jovic makes hooping look real easy 💯



📊 Q1 vs. PUR: 11 PTS | 3 REB | 2 ASTS | 3 3PM #FIBAWC x #WinForSrbija 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/t65cG09kzw — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

Serbia led the match from start to finish with 27-15 lead after the first quarter before it ballooned to a 57-27 lead by halftime. Puerto Rico crawled back to within 17 points by the end of the third, but that's as close as they would get to Serbia by game's end.