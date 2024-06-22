Fever beats Dream, Caitlin Clark scores 16 in front of record crowd for Atlanta

Caitlin Clark Haley Jones Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) tries to get past Atlanta Dream guard Haley Jones (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

With the Indiana Fever coming to town, the Atlanta Dream moved Friday's game to State Farm Arena (16,888 capacity for basketball) from their usual home court at Gateway City Arena (capacity 3,500) to accommodate a big crowd eager to see Caitlin Clark in action.

A sellout crowd witnessed the Fever win their fourth consecutive game with a 91–79 victory over the Dream. Clark didn't lead Indiana in scoring, but she dazzled the crowd with some long three pointers. She finished with 16 points, shooting 4-for-8 from long range.

NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with 21 points and eight rebounds, followed by Kelsey Mitchell's 18. Aliyah Boston grabbed 10 rebounds to go with her 10 points.

Atlanta announced a sellout on Friday morning and were still selling standing room only tickets leading up to tip-off. With an official attendance of 17, 575, the Dream set a franchise record.

Official attendance for tonight is 17,575 -- a sellout of State Farm Arena.



Also an attendance record for the Atlanta Dream. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 22, 2024

Atlanta's Tina Charles led all scorers with 24 points and six rebounds, shooting 9-for-13 from the floor. But the rest of the Dream had a rough night, shooting 36% as a team. Allisha Gray added 19 points, while Haley Jones tallied 12.

Indiana started hot and never let up, shooting 67% (8-for-12) from three-point range in the first half, led by Clark going 3-for-5. Mitchell went 2-for-3, while Smith and Katie Lou Samuelson each added one. Meanwhile, Atlanta shot 38% from the field and 30% on threes.

Since losing three straight to close out May, Indiana has won five of its past seven games. Their record improves to 7–10.

The Dream (6–8) were without leading scorer Rhyne Howard (averaging 15.4 points per game), who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.

Up next for both teams on Sunday, the Dream will host the New York Liberty on Sunday. Awaiting the Fever is a hugely anticipated clash with the Chicago Sky (and the latest meeting between Clark and Angel Reese) that's resulted in the highest ticket prices the WNBA has ever seen.