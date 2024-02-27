Fantasy Hockey Trade Analyzer: Back in peak form, make a deal for Brandon Montour

Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers SUNRISE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Brandon Montour #62 of the Florida Panthers skates with the puck against the Washington Capitals at the Amerant Bank Arena on February 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images) (Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

As the fantasy hockey trade deadline approaches for most leagues, this is the final opportunity to extract value from other managers by acquiring high-upside players or selling high on others.

TRADE FOR

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (61% rostered)

Woll was assigned to AHL Toronto on Feb. 21 for an LTI conditioning loan. The 25-year-old netminder looked good in a 4-1 win over Laval on Friday, stopping 36 of 37 shots. He was also tested with plenty of contact coming his way in the crease throughout the contest. Woll, who hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 7 because of a high-ankle sprain, rejoined the Maple Leafs on Monday for practice. He should benefit from Toronto's improved defensive play, which he didn't have before he was injured. With his return to action drawing near, Woll is worth adding if you need help between the pipes.

Woll sports a record of 8-5-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 15 NHL appearances this campaign. Ilya Samsonov has registered a save percentage of .896 despite his recent six-game winning streak, while Martin Jones has gone 3-4-1 with an .867 save percentage over his past eight outings. As a result, Woll is likely to get every opportunity to regain the No. 1 role once he returns to the active roster. Samsonov could compete with him for playing time, with Jones likely being the odd man out in the equation, but Woll stands a very good chance of picking up where he left off as the team's top option.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Woll and Wyatt Johnston for Blake Coleman

Brandon Montour, D, Florida Panthers (82% rostered)

Montour got off to a sluggish start in 2023-24 after returning to the lineup in mid-November from offseason shoulder surgery. He had only one goal and six assists over his first 25 appearances, but he's found another gear recently. The window to potentially buy low on him is closing fast, though he could still be worth adding even if you have to spend a bit more to get him.

Montour has three goals, 49 shots on net and nine helpers in his past 17 outings, including two tallies and eight points in his last six appearances. He has also racked up 107 shots, 42 blocks and 59 hits in 42 appearances this campaign while averaging over 23:22 of ice time per game and seeing action on the top power-play combination. Montour is finally showing signs of being the multi-category threat he was last season. If he can continue to chip in offensively, the 29-year-old blueliner will be a valuable fantasy contributor down the stretch.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Montour and John Tavares for Mattias Ekholm and Ivan Barbashev

Valeri Nichushkin, LW/RW, Colorado Avalanche (81% rostered)

On Monday, Nichushkin was cleared to resume practicing with his teammates. He hasn't played since Jan. 10 after entering into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 15. He isn't expected to play this week, but his return to the lineup doesn't appear to be far away. Nichushkin is still rostered in the majority of leagues, so fantasy managers who have the roster flexibility to stash him away could take advantage of rivals facing a potential lineup crunch.

Nichushkin was on pace for his best offensive season before stepping away from the team for personal reasons. He has 22 goals, 42 points, 128 shots and 55 hits through 40 matches. The 28-year-old winger should make a significant impact once he receives clearance to play again.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Nichushkin for Yegor Sharangovich and Alex Tuch

Gabriel Vilardi, C/RW, Winnipeg Jets (51% rostered)

Vilardi has been a productive player for Winnipeg this season, collecting 16 goals and 30 points in 36 games. A six-game pointless skid had his fantasy stock dropping, but he has bounced back in a big way recently. Vilardi is worth snagging now, especially since you probably won't have to break the bank to obtain him in a trade.

Vilardi has racked up five tallies and five helpers over a five-game point streak. He has 19 shots on target and eight points (four goals, four assists) on the man advantage during that span. He has been clicking with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor at even strength and on the top power-play unit. If Vilardi maintains that spot in the lineup, he should be a reliable contributor for the remainder of the season.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Vilardi for Gustav Nyquist

TRADE AWAY

Joey Daccord, G. Seattle Kraken (77% rostered)

Daccord has a 16-12-10 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 39 appearances. He stepped up in a big way after Philipp Grubauer went down with a lower-body injury in early December. Daccord played in just 19 NHL contests, including 15 starts, prior to the 2023-24 campaign, so he was bound to display some cracks eventually. It's worth exploring what you can get for him in a trade.

Daccord has posted a mark of 3-7-2 over his past 12 starts, including one victory in his last six games (1-4-1). He has allowed three goals or more four times during that six-game span. Grubauer has also played well since his return to the lineup, which will cut into Daccord's playing time. This has the potential to become a timeshare situation in the crease, which would be a big blow to fantasy managers.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Daccord and a third-round pick for Juuse Saros and a 10th-round pick

Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens (39%rostered)

Slafkovsky has accounted for eight goals, 17 points and 44 shots on net in 22 games since the calendar flipped to 2024. He has been logging heavy minutes while skating on Montreal's top line and first power-play combination. It took some time, but the 19-year-old winger finally appears to be getting comfortable at the NHL level. Consequently, Slafkovsky makes for an intriguing sell-high candidate.

He has started to slow down a bit already offensively, going scoreless in three straight games and posting just one shot on goal in each contest. Slafkovsky is still hard to trust in fantasy hockey, especially in redraft leagues. He could battle with inconsistency for the rest of the season. Additionally, Montreal has struggled to score in 2023-24 and the team has a difficult schedule on the horizon.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Slafkovksy and Mike Matheson for Valeri Nichushkin