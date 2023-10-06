Fantasy Hockey: 2023-24 Draft Rankings

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 12: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers waits for a faceoff in the first period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on May 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Another fantasy hockey season approaches, with another chance to select Connor McDavid in your drafts — if you have the No. 1 pick, of course.

Yes, McDavid is yet again the top option for drafters this season, as he has been the past few years. And it's not difficult to see why — McDavid has delivered 100-plus points in six of his past seven seasons, including a career-high 153 last season.

Everyone else is vying for second place. But don't worry if you don't end up with the first pick in your leagues — we've got you covered.

Check out Scott Pianowski's full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season:

2023 Fantasy Hockey Rankings

powered by FantasyPros

