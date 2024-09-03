Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: QBs

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, IN - AUGUST 17: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The quarterback position is rich this NFL season, made all the more intriguing with the talent at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft class. Chicago Bears rookie and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will each make their NFL debuts this week, both with promising potential for fantasy in Year 1 — Williams due to his astounding supporting cast and Daniels due to his rushing upside.

Then, of course, there's the pool of talent that had already infiltrated the top of the league between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and emerging superstar C.J. Stroud.

Which stars will help fantasy football managers to a Week 1 victory? Our fantasy football analysts are here to help you identify the top options at QB with their Week 1 quarterback rankings:

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 1 leaderboard?