Fantasy Football Week 8: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls a play in the huddle with tackle Terron Armstead (72) and running back Raheem Mostert (31) during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 8 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 8 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 8 Strategy

Week 8 sleepers: Fantasy's most underrated TE might be available in your league
Numbers Do Lie: Stats say George Pickens' Week 7 breakout was the real deal
Bust candidates: It's time to bench fantasy's QB2 on the year
Matchups to exploit to give you an edge
Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away
Which players will make or break your lineup
Storylines to watch: Does Marvin Harrison Jr. have a Kyler Murray problem?
Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position
Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?
Fact or Fluke: Key tips for the 2nd half of the season, whether you're 7-0 or 0-7
Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 8 Conviction Picks

Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 8

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 5 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: DeAndre Hopkins fit in KC + Who will rise amongst all the WR injuries
Stats you need to know for Week 8
Panic Meter: What to make of Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Richardson, Sam LaPorta and more
Week 7 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Keep an eye on Cooper Kupp & Kyren Williams vs. Vikings
DeAndre Hopkins’ fantasy fit with the Chiefs
Is DeVonta Smith poised for a comeback in Cincinnati?
Is there hope for Tyreek Hill in Week 8?
Is Jordan Love ready to shine against a struggling Jaguars defense?
Fire up Joe Mixon vs. the Colts in Week 8
Start Brock Bowers with confidence in Week 8!
Can Sam LaPorta finally break through against the Titans?
Time to buy low on Jordan Mason's fantasy stock
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin injuries make the Bucs offense a troubling unit
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8
Why Patrick Mahomes is no longer a viable fantasy QB
Can Jaylen Waddle & Tyreek Hill thrive with Tua's return?
Care/Don't Care: Russell WIlson looks solid & Davante Adams can't save the Jets
Jared Goff isn't just a system QB, he's putting up MVP numbers
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
