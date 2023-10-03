Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings

Buffalo Bills v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 7: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shake hands with Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the coin toss before the game at TIAA Bank Field on November 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9 to 6. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

A battle between two behemoth quarterbacks will take place in Week 5 — and potentially, a precursor to a future NFL playoff matchup. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Josh Allen reminded everyone what an absolute fantasy force he can be in Week 4, when the Bills trounced the Dolphins, 48-20.

It's been a bit tougher sledding for Lawrence and the Jags, as he's been a victim (and cause, depending on your perspective) of some missed opportunities on offense this season.

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 5 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 5 matchups!

