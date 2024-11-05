Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Week 9 marked another odd one in the books for tight ends so far this season. Among those who produced in the top 12 this past week were Mike Gesicki (24.5 fantasy points), Josh Oliver (14.3), Theo Johnson (12.6), Ja'Tavion Sanders (10.7) and Nick Vannett (10.3) — holy smokes. What a list.

Of course, not all of them are bets to repeat those performances moving forward ... but Gesicki in particular could be a name to watch in the weeks to come. He finished Week 9 with a 5-100-2 stat line that earned him a career-best 24.5 fantasy points for the No. 1 finish on the week.

Unfortunately, due to a season-ending injury for promising rookie TE Erick All Jr., Gesicki could be in line for even more work — especially if an absence for WR Tee Higgins continues in the weeks to come as he rehabs a quad injury.

Find out which sleeper tight end landed in our team's top 12 this week with Yahoo Fantasy's Week 10 tight end rankings:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 10?