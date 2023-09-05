Fantasy Football Week 1 Defense Rankings

NFL-Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 26: Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) stretches during preseason action against the Cincinnati Bengals at FedEx Field on August 26, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

An NFL team emerges as the fantasy punching bad seemingly year in and year out. That team looks to be the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, a team you want to stream your fantasy defenses against.

After all, the Cardinals have a porous defense, Kyler Murray is on the PUP list and the offense doesn't have many threatening weapons attached to it.

All told, that's why the Washington Commanders are our third-ranked defense for Week 1 ahead of a matchup against a Cardinals team that seems destined for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out our full defense rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?