Fantasy Football Traffic Cop: Week 4 lineup advice

Scott Pianowski gives his green light, yellow light and red-light plays to help you make your toughest Week 4 start/sit decisions.

✅ Green Light

QB Jayden Daniels at Cardinals

He's a must-start until future notice, fresh off his "Hello, NFL" smash game Monday. The Arizona defense is a mess, too; this game has a juicy 50.5 total, highest on the card.

RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Bengals

The Andy Dalton elevation lifts all boats in the Carolina offense. Diontae Johnson also comes highly recommended, provided he clears Friday's practice.

WR Tee Higgins vs. Panthers

His return was better than the box score suggests, and Joe Burrow is starting to look healthy again, too.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. Jaguars

With Nico Collins a little dinged up and Tank Dell unlikely to play, Diggs gets a boost to his touchdown equity.

Raiders D/ST vs. Browns

The preferred streamer defense of the week, as the Raiders host a scuffling Deshaun Watson.

🫤 Yellow Light

QB Patrick Mahomes at Chargers

I wouldn't say the Chiefs offense is broken, but it likely needs a tune-up. Mahomes has just one 20-point game in his last 12 starts.

WR Tyreek Hill vs. Titans

I can't imagine any fantasy manager sitting a star like this, but Miami's quarterback room is scary while Tua Tagovailoa isn't available.

RB Roschon Johnson vs. Rams

The Bears probably need to try something different after three messy D'Andre Swift games, but any Chicago back will struggle to get traction behind a spotty offensive line.

WR Jauan Jennings vs. Patriots

You're probably eager to dial him up after the Week 3 breakout, but his value is directly tied to the injury status of George Kittle (trending up) and Deebo Samuel (a longer shot to return).

WR Garrett Wilson vs. Broncos

It's important the Jets find creative ways to move Wilson away from shutdown CB Patrick Surtain II. Wilson is too good to bench, but be realistic with expectations.

🛑 Red Light

QB Anthony Richardson vs. Steelers

He's talented enough to rip off 30 points at any time, but until he shows some consistency and better decision-making, he's best left on fantasy football benches. Richardson also draws what's probably the NFL's best defense.

WR Christian Watson vs. Vikings

He's not the first-read option on this offense, and even if QB Jordan Love returns, the Packers might seek to shield him against an aggressive, surging Minnesota defense.

WR Quentin Johnston vs. Chiefs

If anyone is a right answer in this passing game, it's him. But with Justin Herbert no sure thing for Sunday, we have to pull back on Johnston optimism.

RB Zamir White vs. Browns

He's stuck on 3.2 YPC, doesn't do much in the passing game and has yet to score a touchdown. Alexander Mattison is an ordinary player, but he might be the best option in the Vegas backfield.