Fantasy Football Week 13: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 13 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 13 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 13 Strategy

Turkey Day analysis 🦃 NFL players and their Thanksgiving side dish comps

Fantasy Football Storylines to Watch on Thanksgiving: Dallas Cowboys' RB Rico Dowdle should feast (hopefully)

Week 13 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge

Panic Meter: Hope is fading for Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Fact or Fluke: Is Jaylen ... Waddle-ing to WR1 in Miami?

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming soon 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 13 Conviction Picks

Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint

Week 13 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 13

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 13 preview, lineup advice

Thanksgiving + Black Friday game previews!

Panic Meter: Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel Sr. and more

Week 12 recap: Barkley's MVP debate, Cowboys stun Commanders and 49ers are toast

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

How Trevor Lawrence & Cedric Tillman's injuries impact Week 13 fantasy matchups
Why Giants vs. Cowboys could be Malik Nabers' bounce-back game
Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13
Has Tyreek Hill lost his edge?
Care/Don't Care: Eagles dismantle Rams offense & Saquon MVP debates
Bryce Young and the Panthers offense are starting to click
Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
