Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 8

NFL: OCT 15 49ers at Browns CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15: Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) on the field after kicking a 42-yard field goal during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts played what felt like the longest game of the year, with the Browns ultimately prevailing 39-38. A big proponent of that victory was kicker Dustin Hopkins, who made four field goals and three extra points.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He ended up scoring 22 fantasy points in the game. An astronomical amount for a kicker, let alone a kicker not named Justin Tucker. Talk about a week-winning output.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 8? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 8 fantasy kicker leaderboard?