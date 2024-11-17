Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 12

Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Sam Darnold #14 hands the ball off to Cam Akers #27 of the Minnesota Vikings against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider for Week 12, when a whopping six teams will be on bye: the Falcons, Bills, Bengals, Jaguars, Saints and Jets.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts (47% rostered)

Full disclosure: I had to do a double-take when I saw that AR5 was rostered in just 47% of leagues. And sure, in fantasy managers' defense, the Colts did make it seem like Joe Flacco would be the starter for the rest of the season.

I'd be surprised if Flacco sees another snap for Indy, after the results of this game.

Richardson was excellent against the Jets in Week 11, showing off the dual-threat talent that made him such an exciting fantasy pick heading into the season. And sure, he lost a fumble, but otherwise, Richardson was pretty solid all day — his completion percentage was higher than 50, too!

Consider this your last call for Anthony Richardson this season. If you need QB help with so many teams off in Week 12, go check if he's available:

Cam Akers, RB, Minnesota Vikings (17%)

For the second week in a row, Cam Akers was involved in the Vikings' game plan out of the backfield. This time, however, Akers delivered his second-highest-scoring fantasy game of the season.

Akers still played behind Aaron Jones, but Akers had the only Vikings' RB touchdown on the day, a three-yard touchdown catch.

This is the time of year when fantasy managers looking toward the playoffs need to collect lottery-ticket players to stash on their bench. We know now that if something were to happen to Jones, Akers would be the next man up to lead the Vikings backfield. He should not be available in so many leagues.

Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns (8%)

Sure, the Browns fell to the Saints, 35-14, as the team had no answer for the Taysom Hill machine. But at least Jameis Winston once again proved he could keep the fantasy prospects of these Browns' receivers aloft. While Cedric Tillman was a bit of a disappointment catching three balls for 47 yards on eight targets in a plus matchup, Jerry Jeudy had a monster day (11-6-142-1), and fellow receiver Elijah Moore also delivered.

Moore's day was highlighted by a 30-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that tied the game. He's probably still third, at best, in the receiving hierarchy for the Browns, but with Nick Chubb still not looking like himself, the Browns will continue to throw the football. Up next for the Browns is a string of difficult matchups against stout secondaries, so Moore getting some increased looks by virtue of defensive attention being put elsewhere is not outside the realm of possibility. He's on the flex radar.