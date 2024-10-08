Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

NFL: OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 06: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) react with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after Chase scores a touchdown. During the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 6, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Congratulations, patient fantasy football managers. You were rewarded for your steadfast belief in the Cincinnati Bengals receiving corps in Week 5, as both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins clocked a top-five fantasy finish on the back of a 392-yard showing from Joe Burrow including 5 passing TDs and 1 INT.

Unfortunately, not all of your start/sit decisions will be as easy as sliding in Chase and Higgins into the starting lineup this week, with several key teams out on a bye, including the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. That means you'll be navigating the tricky waters of lineup setting without stars like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill, among others.

Luckily, our team of analysts is here to help you navigate those waters. Here's a look at their Week 6 wide receiver rankings for full-PPR scoring formats to help you identify the best options in the absence of several stars this week:

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 6?