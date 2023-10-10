Fantasy Football Week 6 TE Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 08: T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 27-20. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

With All-World receiver Justin Jefferson set to miss time with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5, the Vikings will undoubtedly look to pepper star tight end T.J. Hockenson with even more targets moving forward.

Hockenson is already in the top 20 target earners of 2023, and even though the Vikings have some young talent at receiver, the expectation is Kirk Cousins will lean on his security blanket at TE even more with Jefferson out.

Check out how Hockenson and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 6 TE rankings:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 6 fantasy TE leaderboard?

