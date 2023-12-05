Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings

NFL: NOV 30 Seahawks at Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks-off after a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Seven kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 13 (and it took the second-highest scorer overtime to reach his number). The Dallas Cowboys' placekicker, Brandon Aubrey led the way with 15 fantasy points in the Cowboys' barnburner of a win against the Seahawks, 41-35.

Matt Gay followed Aubrey with 14 fantasy points thanks to four field goals (and an extra point) in the Colts' 31-28 overtime win over the Titans.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 14? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

