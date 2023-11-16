Fantasy fallout from Deshaun Watson injury + Stat Nerd Thursday + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals:
0:00 - Cold Open: Matt Harmon reacts to Deshaun Watson news
6:06 - Carolina Panthers
9:41 - New York Giants
12:53 - New England Patriots
13:53 - Arizona Cardinals
17:27 - Chicago Bears
19:03 - Green Bay Packers
21:27 - L.A. Rams
22:07 - Tennessee Titans
23:29 - Atlanta Falcons
24:23 - Washington Commanders
25:44 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27:26 - New York Jets
29:50 - Denver Broncos
31:36 - L.A. Chargers
32:56 - Indianapolis Colts
35:42 - Las Vegas Raiders
37:27 - Buffalo Bills
40:45 - New Orleans Saints
42:43 - Houston Texans
47:34 - Minnesota Vikings
49:02- Dallas Cowboys
50:23 - Pittsburgh Steelers
51:51 - Cleveland Browns
52:05 - Miami Dolphins
53:43 - Seattle Seahawks
55:11 - Jacksonville Jaguars
58:07 - San Francisco 49ers
59:06 - Detroit Lions
1:00:26 - Kansas City Chiefs
1:02:26 - Philadelphia Eagles
1:03:00- TNF Preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
