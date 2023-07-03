Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adds to help you before MLB's All-Star break and beyond

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Tommy Pham #28 of the New York Mets in action against the St. Louis Cardinals during a game at Citi Field on June 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Welcome to the long-weekend edition of fantasy waiver wire targets. While barbecues and fireworks are the focus of many fantasy managers over the next day or two, those who remain focused on their leagues can get ahead of the pack by grabbing a couple players who can spark a surge up the standings. And with one week of action remaining until the All-Star break, each manager will need to balance his or her desire to add players who have favorable matchups over the coming days vs. those who can be stashed for the second half of July. Let’s assess the most intriguing options.

Luke Raley (1B/OF, Tampa Bay Rays, 47%) and Jose Siri (OF, 19%)

I write about Raley and Siri whenever I get a chance to opine on pickups, so I’ll spare regular readers from a long explanation. Raley has been a top-80 player thus far and remains available in more than half of leagues. Siri is available in more than 80% of leagues despite having performed as a top-150 player. Please pick up these two solid contributors so that I can stop writing about them!

Jeimer Candelario (3B, Washington Nationals, 30%)

Sometimes, boring wins in fantasy baseball. And for those who have struggled to fill their hot corner, grabbing Candelario could provide some relief until someone more exciting comes along. The 29-year-old has logged a respectable .264 average and is on pace for roughly 20 homers, 80 runs and 80 RBIs. As an added bonus, Candelario plays every day until the All-Star break and is not scheduled to face an ace in any game.

Jarren Duran (OF, Boston Red Sox, 17%)

Those who stuck with Duran during a brief cold spell has been rewarded with a .400 average and seven steals since June 11. The outfielder has been getting regular leadoff opportunities in a solid Red Sox lineup against right-handers, which makes him an easy player to start in five-outfielder leagues.

Tommy Pham (OF, New York Mets, 32%)

Having hit .348 since the beginning of June, Pham is one of the few Mets who thrived during an otherwise forgettable stretch of games. His effective play of late will surely keep the veteran in the regular lineup, and he has the diverse skill set to produce a few homers and steals when playing often. I don’t envision Pham helping mixed-league managers all season, but I can see the rationale for rostering him right now.

Bryan Woo (SP, Seattle Mariners, 36%)

Managers who fail to look past Woo’s 4.37 ERA are missing out on an opportunity. The rookie has posted a remarkable 32:6 K:BB ratio across 22.2 innings, while enduring an unlucky .345 BABIP. Woo’s 2.94 FIP and 2.46 xERA are accurate indicators of his immense upside. As an added bonus, the right-hander heads into the All-Star break with a two-start week.

Kyle Bradish (SP, Baltimore Orioles, 44%)

Bradish has rebounded from a slow start to the season by posting a 2.78 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP across his past 10 starts. As a member of a postseason-bound team with a pitcher-friendly home park, the right-hander is among the safest mid-rotation starters for the summer months. He is a respectable option against an Judge-less Yankees lineup this week, but his spot on this list primarily stems from my desire to have him on my roster during the second half.

Michael Lorenzen (SP/RP, Detroit Tigers, 14%)

Many fantasy managers are unaware of Lorenzen’s effectiveness this season, but prior to a rough start at offense-inducing Coors Field last week, he has produced a 3.97 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP across 13 starts. I’m not ready to recommend him as a permanent option, but I believe that Lorenzen should be active in all leagues for a start against the lowly A’s on Thursday.

Emmet Sheehan (SP, Los Angeles Dodgers, 43%)

Sheehan has enjoyed an incredibly successful transition to the majors, posting a 2.65 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP across his initial three starts. Sure, his 6.4 K/9 rate could be much better. But given the Dodgers lengthy history of turning starters into fantasy gold, Sheehan should be given the benefit of the doubt until we have a larger sample size. A Tuesday home start against the Pirates only adds to his appeal.

Tarik Skubal (SP, Detroit Tigers, 35%)

Working his way back from 2022 flexor tendon surgery, Skubal will join the Tigers rotation with a favorable matchup against the A’s on Tuesday. The hard-throwing southpaw posted a 3.52 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP across 117.2 innings last season, which shows his potential to be a mid-rotation starter in mixed leagues during the second half.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Two players to stash

Trevor Story (SS, Boston Red Sox, 37%)

Story disappointed last season (.737 OPS), but he has had several years where he was one of the top fantasy assets. The 30-year-old is hoping to return from an elbow injury by making his season debut in late July or early August. The fact that the Red Sox have fielded a solid lineup in Story’s absence raises his ceiling for the stretch run.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B, Cincinnati Reds, 29%)

Based on roster rate and upside, Encarnacion-Strand is my favorite player to stash in Yahoo leagues right now. The 23-year-old is tearing up Triple-A (1.018 OPS) and could take an exciting Reds lineup to another level if the club is willing to push Spencer Steer to left field.