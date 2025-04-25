Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Batch of young hitters ready to help your lineups

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don offers up a batch of priority waiver wire pickups to consider adding as we come to the close of Week 4.

Luke Keaschall, 1B/2B/OF, Minnesota Twins (32% rostered)

Keaschall entered the season as a sneaky prospect coming off Tommy John surgery, and he's been highly impressive since getting called up to Minnesota one week ago. He owns a 214 wRC+ with a 2:5 K:BB ratio and most importantly he's running wild; Keaschall has recorded the most stolen bases (five) over his first five MLB games ever. He has 74th percentile Sprint Speed and finished with 23 steals (over 102 games) last year in the minors, so this torrid pace obviously isn't sustainable. But that number of attempts given his limited opportunities is highly encouraging for fantasy managers, and Keaschall can hit. The Twins have quickly moved him to third in their lineup, and he's eligible at three different positions. Keaschall remains available in nearly 70% of Yahoo leagues.

Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox (28%)

Anthony still doesn't have a spot in the Red Sox's lineup as of now, so he's admittedly a tougher stash in some shallower leagues. But any injury (outside of catcher) would open an opportunity for Anthony given Boston's roster makeup. He nearly went 20/20 (in just 454 ABs) and posted a 147 wRC+ across the minors as a 20-year-old last season. Anthony's been even better in 2025, recording a 167 wRC+ with four homers and two steals (over just 74 ABs) in Triple-A despite dealing with a sore shoulder that limited him to DH for a couple of weeks. Anthony owns a 22.3 K% and 20.2 BB% with a cartoonish 35.2 Barrel% that nearly doubles the hitter ranked second.

OOPSY projects a 119 wRC+ rest of season once the rookie is called up, and Anthony will run. He's going to benefit from baseball's second-best hitter's park for lefties and eventually pay off for patient fantasy managers.

Noelvi Marte, 3B, Cincinnati Reds (16%)

Marte looked like a future fantasy star as a prospect and more than held his own (119 wRC+) over 123 plate appearances as a 21-year-old in the majors. He was then suspended 80 games for a PED violation just before the start of the 2024 season. Marte looked completely lost at the plate (46 wRC+, 3.7 BB%, 31.0K%) after returning and began 2025 in the minors. But the former top prospect performed well in Triple-A and has recorded a 166 wRC+ with a 9.4 BB% and a 12.5 K% since getting recalled. One of his homers came off a position player pitching, but Marte has already racked up four home runs/steals over just 29 at bats.

Marte's Sprint Speed and max exit velocity are both in the top 3% of the league. He's one of just 10 players with a Sprint Speed and Bat Speed both in the 85th percentile or better. Great American Ballpark has increased homers for righties by 21% over the last three seasons, so Marte is in a terrific hitting environment. This has been a tiny sample, and there's no guarantee Marte's playing time sticks, but his upside (steals from third base) makes him a worthy fantasy add.

Agustín Ramírez, C, Miami Marlins (29%)

Ramírez went 25/22 as a 22-year-old throughout the minors last season, as he's the rare catcher who can run. He's already hitting cleanup in Miami's lineup, where he could also see time at DH. Ramírez's modest K rate should lead to a solid batting average for a catcher, and he already swiped a base during his first two games up in MLB. Ramírez is worth grabbing if you need help at a thin catcher position.

Cade Smith, RP, Cleveland Guardians (36%)

Emmanuel Clase has struggled this season, and more importantly he's dealing with shoulder discomfort (which could also help explain his poor start). Hunter Gaddis is another alternative to close in Cleveland, but Smith has recorded the Guardians' last two saves with Clase unavailable. Smith owns a 2.61 SIERA and a 22.6 K-BB% and was even better last season, so he's perfectly capable of racking up saves if given the opportunity. Clase totaled 24 more saves than any other reliever over 2022-23 while in this role, so Smith needs to be added in fantasy leagues.

Camilo Doval, RP, San Francisco Giants (29%)

Ryan Walker has surrendered six earned runs over his last two appearances, when he’s recorded just two total outs. Doval was given Thursday’s save opportunity (with Walker available) as a result. Doval opened with six straight balls but recovered to record his fourth save of the season. He’d picked up previous saves with Walker unavailable, but it now looks like he might be the preferred ninth-inning option for the time being. Walker was one of the league’s best relievers last season and had seven straight scoreless appearances without allowing a run before his recent implosion, but his K% (19.5) and SwStr% (5.7) have both been way down this year.

Tyler Rogers had been setting up Walker (with Doval pitching earlier in games) before this recent stretch, but Doval has the stuff and experience to close. That said, Doval’s control is always a concern, and his K% is also way down early in 2025. This might be a fluid situation, but given San Francisco is producing a ton of save opportunities (second most in MLB), Doval is well worth adding if searching for saves.