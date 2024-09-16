Fantasy Baseball: Reid Detmers highlights best two-start pitching options for Week 24

MLB: SEP 09 Angels at Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 09: Los Angeles Angeles starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angeles on September 9, 2024, at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The second-last week of the season is a loaded one for fantasy baseball purposes. Nearly half of all teams will play seven games, and the added volume has led to several intriguing two-start pitchers. There are also a couple series that are destined to provide offenses fireworks. Managers who stay dedicated to streaming players until the end of the season are likely to have plenty of success in the coming days.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Reid Detmers, 40% (vs. CWS, @HOU)

Managers who reject Detmers on the basis of his season-long ratios (5.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP) will miss out on an opportunity. The southpaw has been effective in two starts since returning to the Majors (12 IP, 4 ER, 18 SO) and has the potential to post an eye-popping stat line when he faces an inept White Sox lineup on Monday. His matchup against the Astros is more challenging, but it’s worth noting that Houston ranks 16th in runs scored during the second half.

Matthew Boyd, 56% (vs. MIN, @STL)

Boyd has been terrific in six starts since returning from 2023 Tommy John surgery, logging an impressive 35:7 K:BB ratio to go along with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. And the southpaw is punching out batters at an especially high rate of late, accumulating 23 strikeouts in his past three outings. Boyd has reasonable matchups next week — the Twins rank 11th in runs scored and the Cards place 25th — and he should be started in virtually all leagues.

Albert Suárez, 32% (vs. SF, vs. DET)

Suárez has bounced around between the rotation and bullpen this season, and his overall results (3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP) have been solid. He has also fared well (2.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP) since rejoining the rotation on August 6, with his worst start during that stretch shockingly coming against the lowly White Sox. A pair of starts against midlevel offenses at his pitcher-friendly home park makes Suárez someone to target in most formats.

Joey Estes, 16% (@CHC, vs. NYY)

Although he doesn’t strike out batters at a high rate, Estes is emerging as a key part of the A’s rotation and a viable streamer in fantasy baseball leagues. After all, since the All-Star break, the 22-year-old has produced a 3.29 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP across 10 outings. He has an average matchup against the Cubs to open the week but a difficult second start against a Yankees offense that ranks second in runs scored. Still, he has pitched well enough lately to be streamed in deep roto and most head-to-head formats.

Tylor Megill, 8% (vs. WSH, vs. PHI)

Megill has teased fantasy managers many times, and he has once again showed potential by posting an 18:4 K:BB ratio while allowing four runs across 15.1 innings since returning to the rotation. His two-step is reasonable this week, as he gets one favorable matchup (Nats) and both outings will occur at his pitcher-friendly home park. Like Estes, Megill is a solid option in deep roto formats.

Andre Pallante, 10% (vs. PIT, vs. CLE)

Pallante is the definition of a boring streamer. The right-hander owns unremarkable ratios (4.13 ERA, 1.40 WHIP) and a poor K:BB ratio (77:45) but uses a heavy ground-ball lean to be a serviceable starter for the Cardinals. He has reasonable matchups this week against a Pirates offense that ranks 21st in runs scored and a Cleveland squad that places 14th, but managers will hold their breath that the grounders find gloves rather than holes in both starts. For that reason, Pallante makes the most sense in deep roto formats.

Aaron Civale, 43% (vs. PHI, vs. ARI)

This is a tough one. Civale was a trusted starter prior to 2024, and after getting off to a poor start with the Rays, he has been serviceable (3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP) in 11 outings with the Brewers. But before managers get back on this train, it’s worth noting that the right-hander is scheduled to face two opponents next week who rank among the top six in runs scored. The recommendation here is the avoid Civale in all situations where a manager is trying to protect their ratios.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Martín Pérez vs. CWS (Saturday, 24)

Andrew Heaney vs. SEA (Saturday, 43)

Landon Knack @MIA (Wednesday, 10)

Dean Kremer vs. SF (Wednesday, 27)

Javier Assad vs. OAK (Wednesday, 34)

Zack Littell vs. BOS (Thursday, 20)

Yariel Rodríguez @TB (Saturday, 12)

Nick Martinez vs. PIT (Friday, 31)

Rhett Lowder vs. PIT (Saturday, 28)

Alec Marsh vs. DET (Wednesday, 5)

DJ Herz @NYM (Wednesday, 22)

David Festa @BOS (Friday,17)

Edward Cabrera vs. LAD (Thursday, 22)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Diamondbacks @Rockies

This matchup feels too good to be true for managers who need offensive help this late in the season. Arizona will take the highest-scoring offense in baseball into the best park for hitters, and they will face the pitching staff with the worst ERA. Geraldo Perdomo (42%) and Adrian Del Castillo (12%) are the men to stream here, with Pavin Smith (8%) being an option as well.

Angels vs. White Sox, @Astros

There hasn’t been much to like about the Angels offense in recent weeks, but it’s hard to ignore a team that is scheduled to face the pitching staff with the highest second-half ERA. Nolan Schanuel (9%) is the player to target from this offense.