Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ceddanne Rafaela leads 5 hitter pickups

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 31: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a two run home run and second home run of the night during the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on May 31, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters worth adding off the fantasy baseball waiver wire in Week 10.

TJ Friedl, OF, Cincinnati Reds, (41% rostered)

Friedl has continued to hit leadoff since returning from his latest injury, and he'll become a popular waiver wire add after homering and stealing a base over the weekend. He doesn't hit the ball hard, but Friedl totaled 45 homers/steals in fewer than 140 games last season with the help of Great American Ballpark. Cincinnati has boosted run scoring by 10% and increased home runs an MLB-high 36% over the last three seasons. Friedl's immediate schedule is favorable with an upcoming trip to Coors Field followed by a six-game homestand.

Friedl should be added in all fantasy leagues with his hand injuries finally behind him.

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS/OF, Boston Red Sox (37%)

The bad news is that Rafaela's 66 wRC+ ranks 152 out of 155 qualified hitters this season. The good news is the rookie is on pace to record 19 homers with 22 steals, 76 runs scored and 90 RBI with plenty of room for improvement at the plate. Rafaela showed growth from April to May, and his defense (and contract) should keep him in Boston's lineup. Rafaela's Sprint Speed is in the 93rd percentile, and he swiped 30 bases over just 60 games in Double-A as a 22-year-old last season.

Projection systems have him hitting .250 rest-of-season, and he’s produced counting stats despite spending the majority of the season batting ninth with a .239 OBP that’s sure to improve.

Rafaela is eligible at SS and outfield and could easily go 10/25 moving forward.

J.P. Crawford, SS, Seattle Mariners (28%)

Crawford struggled before hitting the IL in late April, but he’s starting to hit since returning from injury. He has a .922 OPS with two homers and a steal over the last 10 games, and Crawford continues to bat leadoff in Seattle. The lefty oddly is hitting .324/.405/.514 against southpaws but just .177/.275/.313 against righties this season, so regression is coming. Crawford doesn’t offer speed, but he hit 19 homers and scored 94 runs last season, and his .250 BABIP is sure to improve (.297 career).

Crawford is an option for deep leaguers in need of middle infield help.

Jonathan India, 2B, Cincinnati Reds (47%)

It's been a rough year for India, who remains incapable of matching his rookie production. But he's also posting career-best marks in BB% (14.8) and K% (19.9), and Cincinnati's offense could take off during the summer months. Great American Ballpark has increased homers for righties by 17% over the last three seasons, and the Reds have a favorable upcoming schedule including a series in Coors Field. THE BAT X projects India to record a 20-20-80-80 rest-of-season pace, as India's potential remains.

India is a former top-five pick whom fantasy managers shouldn’t give up on.

David Hamilton, 2B/SS, Boston Red Sox (6%)

Hamilton started seeing regular playing time in the middle of May, and that’s going to continue with Vaughn Grissom headed back to the IL with a hamstring strain. Hamilton is hitting .341/.396/.523 with a homer and five steals over his last 15 games, and he’s up to nine stolen bases on the season over just 95 at-bats.

There's not much power in Hamilton's bat, but he possesses Sprint Speed in the 90th percentile and will provide bags at middle infield. Fenway Park is as favorable as Coors Field for left-handed batters, and Hamilton averaged 64 stolen bases in 111 games across 2022-2023 in the minors.

Hamilton is an option for deep leaguers searching for speed.