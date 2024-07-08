Fantasy baseball 2-start pitcher rankings: Boom-or-bust potential is the theme for Week 15

Arizona Diamondbacks v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: Christian Scott #45 of the New York Mets in action against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 3-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The last week before the All-Star break is a boom-or-bust scoring period in terms of streaming two-start pitchers. The top two players on this list are terrific options, but the rest of the members are risky and best left for deeper formats or points leagues. On the hitting side, the Reds and Rangers are poised to score plenty of runs in the coming days.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Christian Scott, 28% (@PIT, vs. COL)

After spending a month in Triple-A, Scott was one out away from a successful return to the Mets when Luis Garcia Jr. ruined his night with a three-run homer. Overall, this prized prospect has been solid-but-unspectacular in his initial six MLB starts (4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27:8 K:BB ratio). This is the perfect week for managers to chase Scott’s high ceiling, as he will face a Pirates offense that ranks 27th in OPS before working at home against a Rockies squad that ranks 29th in OPS on the road. If all goes well, the 25-year-old could stay on rosters after the All-Star break.

Andrew Abbott, 61% (vs. COL, vs. MIA)

The add is more for shallow leagues with his roster percentage over 60, but Abbott is worth using across the board this week. He has been effective this year (3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) while benefiting from a .232 BABIP and an 85.5% strand rate. His good fortune is the reason that he can’t be recommended for long-term use, but the southpaw is an appealing option with two favorable matchups in Week 15. As was mentioned with Scott, the Rockies fare poorly on the road. And the Marlins are even more vulnerable, as they rank last in baseball in OPS. Abbott has thus far overcome his offense-inducing home park, logging a 3.43 career ERA at that venue.

Frankie Montas, 18% (vs. COL, vs. MIA)

Montas is desirable for the same reason as Abbott — his matchups are outstanding. The right-hander hasn’t been especially effective this year (4.19 ERA, 1.32 WHIP), and although he allowed just five earned runs in his past three starts, he posted an unimpressive 13:7 K:BB ratio in those games. There is some bust potential in this option, but Montas could also pick up two wins against such weak opponents.

Dean Kremer, 33% (vs. CHC, vs. NYY)

After struggling during his rehab assignment, Kremer enjoyed an impressive return from the IL by striking out eight batters over five scoreless innings in Seattle. He will now return home for a week with a favorable matchup (Cubs, 22nd in OPS) and a difficult one (Yankees, 3rd in OPS). Kremer can be streamed in deep roto formats and all head-to-head leagues.

Colin Rea, 37% (vs. PIT, vs. WSH)

Rea is in the midst of his best fantasy season, going 8-2 with a 3.34 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP across 17 outings (15 starts). He has benefited from an 81.2% strand rate and a 11.7% HR/FB rate, and his 4.61 FIP is a better indicator of his true ability. Recommending Rea for long-term use would be irresponsible, but he should extend his successful campaign into the All-Star break when he faces two lineups who rank among the bottom-10 in OPS.

Miles Mikolas, 26% (@WSH, vs. CHC)

Mikolas has been all over the map of late. The veteran put together five consecutive quality starts before allowing 13 earned runs over two outings and then getting back on with six innings of two-run ball last time out. He is too risky for roto use but remains in option in points leagues for two starts against teams that rank among the bottom-10 in OPS.

Mitchell Parker, 34% (vs. STL, @MIL)

Parker gave up a career-worst five runs last time out, as the long ball gave him trouble for the first time in his brief career. Still, with solid fantasy numbers (3.61 ERA, 1.10 WHIP) and a 68:18 K:BB ratio across 15 starts, the rookie remains an option for use in deep roto leagues and all head-to-head formats. He will open the week with a reasonable matchup against the Cardinals before finishing up with a tough opponent in the Brewers.

Davis Daniel, 11% (vs. TEX, vs. SEA)

After loudly announcing his arrival to the majors by throwing eight shutout innings on June 27, Daniel fell back to Earth when A’s touched him up for four earned runs (five total) across 5.1 innings last time out. Fantasy managers who are wondering which version of Daniel to believe could look at his poor Triple-A numbers this season (5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) for direction. For now, his usefulness is limited to points leagues.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Carson Spiers vs. COL (Wednesday, 13)

Reese Olson vs. CLE (Wednesday, 46)

Tobias Myers vs. PIT (Wednesday, 43)

Aaron Civale vs. PIT (Thursday, 33)

José Soriano vs. SEA (Friday, 20)

James Paxton @DET (Saturday, 40)

David Peterson vs. WSH (Thursday, 13)

Michael Wacha @STL (Tuesday, 43)

Alec Marsh @STL (Wednesday, 15)

Spencer Schwellenbach @ARI (Thursday, 14)

Lance Lynn vs. CHC (Friday, 27)

Zack Littell vs. CLE (Saturday, 27)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Reds vs. Rockies

The Reds could launch plenty of long balls at their hitter-friendly home park against a Rockies pitching staff that ranks last in baseball with a 5.47 ERA. Colorado will use two right-handers and two southpaws in this series, which means that managers should look for players who stay in the lineup for all matchups. That list is headlined by Noelvi Marte (40%).

Rangers @ Angels

The Rangers will arrive in Los Angeles at the right time, as they are scheduled to face the Angels three weakest starters and a relief corps that ranks 28th in baseball with a 4.70 ERA. Many members of this lineup are widely rostered, but it’s worth mentioning that Josh Smith, Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim should be started in situations where they are on the lineup bubble. In terms of waiver wire streamers, Leody Taveras (8%) is the best option.