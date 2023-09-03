F1 results: Max Verstappen takes Italian Grand Prix for record 10th straight win; full results

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz gave Red Bull its mightiest challenge so far this season, but in the end, it lasted all of 14 laps.
Pole-sitter Sainz led the first 14 laps of the Italian Grand Prix – much to the delight of the Tifosi – before defending double world champion Max Verstappen passed him going into the della Roggia chicane on lap 15 and cruising to another easy victory. It was Verstappen’s 10th win on the bounce, setting a new F1 record. Sainz’s 14 laps led are, incredibly, the most by a non-Red Bull driver in any one race this season.
Verstappen extended his world drivers championship points lead over teammate Sergio Perez to 137 with eight rounds remaining.
Italian Grand Prix results
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Liam Lawson (12), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Did not start:Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Italian Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds
Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale (3.71-mile, 11-turn permanent racing facility) in Monza, ItalyRace length: 53 laps for 190.5 milesLap record: 1:21.046 (Rubens Barichello, Ferrari)Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT
Italian Grand Prix starting grid
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Liam Lawson (12), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Italian Grand Prix entry list
F1 world drivers’ championship standings
Max Verstappen – 339
Sergio Perez – 201
Fernando Alonso – 168
Lewis Hamilton – 156
Carlos Sainz – 102
Charles Leclerc – 99
George Russell – 99
Lando Norris – 75
Lance Stroll – 47
Pierre Gasly – 37
Esteban Ocon – 36
Oscar Piastri – 36
Alexander Albon – 15
Nico Hülkenberg – 9
Valtteri Bottas – 5
Zhou Guanyu – 4
Yuki Tsunoda – 3
Kevin Magnussen – 2
Logan Sargent – 0
Daniel Ricciardo – 0
Liam Lawson – 0
Weather for the Italian Grand Prix
Unlike last week's wet-dry conditions at Zandvoort, there is no rain forecast this weekend, though it will be warm, with highs in the mid-80s. The heat, combined with the heavy braking events at the end of Monza's lengthy straights means tire preservation will be at a premium.
