Ex-Timberwolves employee arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of internal documents from team

Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 17: The Minnesota Timberwolves logo is pictured on a uniform during the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

A former Minnesota Timberwolves employee was arrested on Monday after he allegedly stole thousands of internal files, including "strategic NBA information," from a team executive, according to court filings obtained by ESPN's Baxter Holmes .

Somak Sarkar was arrested on Monday, several weeks after he was fired from the team. Sarkar, 33, allegedly took a hard drive from the Target Center office of Timberwolves executive Sachin Gupta, who oversees the team’s analytics department. That drive reportedly contained Gupta’s personal financial information, private team information, employee and player contracts and more.

A different employee did eventually recover the hard drive from Sarkar. The team said that Sarkar had accessed more than 5,000 files and downloaded them onto another device. The team fired him last month after the alleged theft, and he was arrested on Monday as police found several hard drives, a computer and three tablets at his home while executing a search warrant. One of those hard drives contained the information from Gupta’s hard drive, per the report.

Sarkar reportedly told police that he had “to put some stuff on” the hard drive, but that he forgot to return it. Sarkar had worked in Gupta’s department initially, but he was transferred out last year and onto the coaching staff department due to poor job performance.

"There's more to the story here," Sarkar's attorney, Ryan M. Pacyga, told ESPN on Thursday. "I'm not ready to put that out there yet, but we're gathering more information and more will come out soon when it's the appropriate time."

Sarkar joined the Timberwolves in 2021 after working in various roles with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans. Sarkar was charged with felony third-degree burglary, and was released after his initial court hearing on Thursday. He is due in court again on May 16.