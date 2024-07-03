Ex-Raptors player Jontay Porter to be charged with felony in United States after NBA gambling scandal, ban

Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 09: Jontay Porter #34 of the Toronto Raptors warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on March 09, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a felony in the United States connected to the sports betting scandal that led to his lifetime ban from the NBA , according to The Associated Press.

Federal prosecutors named Porter in a criminal information sheet in Brooklyn on Tuesday, meaning that at least one federal charge is imminent. Canadian authorities have opened a criminal investigation into Porter, too.

The document, per the report, doesn’t specify what the charge or charges are specifically or when Porter will be due in court. It does, however, show that the case with Porter is connected to an existing case where four men were charged in relation to Porter’s scandal. Those four men, who were each charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, have not entered pleas in their case.

The NBA determined that Porter purposefully limited his participation in two games earlier this season in order to influence the outcome of bets made on his performance. Before one game, the NBA said, Porter disclosed confidential information about his health to an "individual he knew to be an NBA bettor." Porter also placed at least 13 bets on NBA games using someone else's betting account, ranging anywhere from $15 to $22,000, while he was traveling with the Raptors and their G League affiliate. None of the bets involved a game in which he played, but he did bet on the Raptors, according to the league.

As a result, the NBA banned him for life .

Porter's attorney said last month that Porter had been "in over his head due to a gambling addiction," and that he is currently cooperating with the investigation and seeking treatment.

Porter, who is the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was in his first season with the Raptors. He was on a two-way deal, and he appeared in 26 games with the team before he was suspended.