Ex-Browns, Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney arrested after allegedly strangling a woman

Former Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested last week after police said he strangled a woman in Georgia.

Toney, police records show, was arrested on Feb. 6 in Douglas County, Georgia, on multiple charges — including aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. According to TMZ , police said that Toney put his hands around a woman's throat during a dispute on Jan. 14 and used "enough force to cause her to be unable" to breathe.

Police also said that Toney took the woman’s phone during the dispute to stop her from calling for help. She was left with red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

An arrest warrant was issued the next day, and Toney was arrested several weeks later. Further specifics on the incident or what led up to it are not yet known.

Toney was dismissed by a third team last season when the Browns decided they had had enough after he made several blatant mistakes in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in December. Toney, who the New York Giants used a first-round draft pick on in 2020 despite several on-and-off field issues at Florida, was traded to the Chiefs in 2022.

Kansas City then released him before the season started last fall after a tumultuous run with the franchise — which included him getting into it with the Chiefs on social media during their Super Bowl run the year before.

The Browns signed Toney to their practice squad last September, and he appeared in just three games with the team before they released him. In parts of four seasons across the league, Toney has 82 catches for 760 yards with three touchdowns.